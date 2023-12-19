Tennessee deputy stole money from youth football, cheer group to purchase police K9, TBI says

He turned himself in on Dec. 15 and was released on $5,000 bond.
A Tennessee deputy is facing theft and money laundering charges after allegedly stealing money to purchase his own police K9, according to the TBI.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee deputy is facing theft and money laundering charges after allegedly stealing money to purchase his own police K9, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said that on Sept. 13, agents began investigating Lewis County deputy Brandon Grady after a complaint of theft.

Agents found that in the fall of 2020, Grady was the president of a youth football and cheer organization. In October of that year, he used money the board approved for the purchase of an equipment shed to purchase a police K9 for himself at a time when he was an active deputy.

Grady was indicted on Dec. 13 with one count of theft and one count of money laundering. He turned himself in on Dec. 15 and was released on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TN Lottery Logo
Two Powerball tickets worth $150k sold in Middle TN
A car crashed into a utility pole in South Nashville and caught fire, killing the two...
Two die in fiery car crash in South Nashville
Cyclist killed in Franklin
‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say

Latest News

A Tennessee deputy is facing theft and money laundering charges after allegedly stealing money...
Deputy indicted for theft, money laundering
Police are trying to track down a robber who held an East Nashville bar employee at gunpoint.
Police looking for man who robbed bar
People with disabilities in Tennessee say the state is failing them. The Tennessee Disability...
Tennessee receives 'D' on disability scorecard
Police looking for man who robbed East Nashville bar, Fort Campbell soldier charged in deadly...
Monday evening news update
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area