TDOT unveils ‘choice lanes’ plans for I-24, I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a certain price, drivers in Nashville may have the chance to get to their destination faster.

Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation revealed where they plan to implement “choice lanes” around the city. In other words, they are express lanes where people would bypass traffic for a price.

It’s an idea some drivers in Tennessee and across the country have never seen before. For people like Caroline Schlimgen, choice lanes don’t make sense.

“I was definitely confused because I am from Michigan originally and we don’t really have any of that,” she said.

“These corridors, whether you want to call them priorities or however you want to term them, didn’t come out of thin air,” said TDOT Chief Engineer, Will Reid.

While this has been a discussion for some time, on Monday, TDOT unveiled where they want to prioritize choice lanes under the state’s multibillion-dollar 10-year transportation plan. They are looking at I-24 from Nashville to Murfreesboro and I-65 from Nashville to Spring Hill. They are also looking at two different choice lane projects in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

TDOT said the optional lanes would be designed, built and maintained by a private partner with the state.

States like Florida, Texas and Georgia have similar lanes. TDOT said they’ve seen more drivers on the road, a reduction in travel times, and Texas saw congestion but between 60 and 70%.

Although it works for some states, in the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s latest audit, they said choice lanes come with their own risks like funding, maintenance, and contracts.

“The state of Tennessee has gone to great lengths in terms of hiring experts around the country, and in some cases around the world, to help us with this decision-making process as this is new for us,” said Reid.

It’s a new idea with different signage. TDOT said those will reflect what surrounding states use. The price to use choice lanes will depend on traffic congestion and change throughout the day.

But for drivers like Schlimgen, she’ll stick to what she’s used to.

“I drive for work, so I am out and about all day long,” she said. “But I don’t mind listening to my podcasts and spending a little extra time on the road just to save a little bit of money.”

TDOT said this proposal would only add lanes, not take any existing lanes away. They also said they are in the very early stages and plan to sign with a private partner, or commercial close, by 2026.

