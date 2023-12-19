Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

A man was found shot in the leg off 15th Avenue North.
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville neighborhood became a crime scene early Tuesday morning after a man showed up on someone’s doorstep looking for help.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1808 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A man was found with a serious gunshot wound to the leg and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Residents told police the injured man ran to one of the houses for help.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

The CDC recommends getting a flu shot to reduce your risk of flu and its symptoms.
CDC: Tennessee among worst states for flu
Organizers say New Year’s Eve in Nashville will be the “best party.”
Organizers preparing for New Year's Eve bash
Tracy Kornet examines the robbery of an employee at an East Nashville bar early Sunday morning.
WSMV4 Now looks at East Nashville bar robbery
Lisa Spencer takes a look at this date in weather history, Dec. 19.
This date in weather history - Dec. 19