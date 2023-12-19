Shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville neighborhood became a crime scene early Tuesday morning after a man showed up on someone’s doorstep looking for help.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1808 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A man was found with a serious gunshot wound to the leg and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Residents told police the injured man ran to one of the houses for help.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

