Police search for man who allegedly stole $400 worth of gas in Spring Hill
The suspect is accused of using a fraudulent card to fill up to box trucks with gas.
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department is looking for a man they suspect of stealing $400 worth of gas earlier this month.
According to the SHPD, the man filled up two Penske box trucks with gas at a BP station on Kedron Road on December 1. Police said he used a fraudulent card to purchase the gas.
A security photo released to the public shows the man wearing dark pants, a white V-neck shirt, and a dark-colored beanie.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to call 931-451-0758.
