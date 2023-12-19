Police search for man who allegedly stole $400 worth of gas in Spring Hill

The suspect is accused of using a fraudulent card to fill up to box trucks with gas.
Police release a security photo of a man who they suspect used a stolen credit card to fill...
Police release a security photo of a man who they suspect used a stolen credit card to fill two Penske trucks with gas in Spring Hill.(SHPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Police Department is looking for a man they suspect of stealing $400 worth of gas earlier this month.

According to the SHPD, the man filled up two Penske box trucks with gas at a BP station on Kedron Road on December 1. Police said he used a fraudulent card to purchase the gas.

A security photo released to the public shows the man wearing dark pants, a white V-neck shirt, and a dark-colored beanie.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the theft is asked to call 931-451-0758.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

