‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area

Officers are working to secure the area and check vehicles.
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
Goodlettsville PD cruiser(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodlettsville police said there is “no active shooter” at Rivergate Mall Monday night.

Police said the call appeared to be false.

“Multiple pages have reported an active shooter at Rivergate Mall. At this time there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at the mall. Police are there and securing the area and checking vehicles. This call appears to be false,” GPD said.

Multiple pages have reported an active shooter at Rivergate Mall. At this time there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at the mall. Police are there securing the area and checking vehicles. This call appears to be false.

Posted by Goodlettsville Police on Monday, December 18, 2023

