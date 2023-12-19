‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Goodlettsville police said there is “no active shooter” at Rivergate Mall Monday night.

Officers are working to secure the area and check vehicles.

Police said the call appeared to be false.

“Multiple pages have reported an active shooter at Rivergate Mall. At this time there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at the mall. Police are there and securing the area and checking vehicles. This call appears to be false,” GPD said.

