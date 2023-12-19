Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville private investigator is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at his Ashland City home multiple times between November 2022 and December 2023, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 41-year-old James Searcy II was arrested and is jailed in lieu of a $260,000 bond for three counts of rape of a child.

Searcy, who works as a private investigator, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at his home on Ashland City Highway. He was arrested on Monday after officers executed a search warrant at his home.

The investigation began just more than a week ago after MNPD received information about this case.

Police are asking anyone with information about James Searcy’s behavior around minors is asked to contact the Youth Services Division at 615-862-7417.

