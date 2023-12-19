Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro hospital has been placed on special watch after a threatening phone call Tuesday morning, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said at about 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to Trustpoint Hospital on Thompson Lane in reference to a threat.

Employees told the officer they received a phone call from a woman who became upset and made threatening statements about coming to the hospital with a gun. No suspect has been identified.

“No one came to the facility to carry out the threat. MPD has placed a special watch on the hospital as a precaution,” MPD said.

