Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
“No one came to the facility to carry out the threat.”
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro hospital has been placed on special watch after a threatening phone call Tuesday morning, according to Murfreesboro police.
Police said at about 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to Trustpoint Hospital on Thompson Lane in reference to a threat.
Related Coverage:
Employees told the officer they received a phone call from a woman who became upset and made threatening statements about coming to the hospital with a gun. No suspect has been identified.
“No one came to the facility to carry out the threat. MPD has placed a special watch on the hospital as a precaution,” MPD said.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.