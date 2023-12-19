Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say

“No one came to the facility to carry out the threat.”
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro Police(MPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro hospital has been placed on special watch after a threatening phone call Tuesday morning, according to Murfreesboro police.

Police said at about 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to Trustpoint Hospital on Thompson Lane in reference to a threat.

Related Coverage:
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area

Employees told the officer they received a phone call from a woman who became upset and made threatening statements about coming to the hospital with a gun. No suspect has been identified.

“No one came to the facility to carry out the threat. MPD has placed a special watch on the hospital as a precaution,” MPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
2 Middle Tennesseans won $50K from latest Powerball drawing
Looking ahead to a warm-up after frigid cold temps in Tennessee.
When will Tennessee warm up from frigid cold temperatures?
A juvenile was shot in the Nations neighborhood on Monday night.
Father accidentally shoots teen in stomach with stolen gun after drinking, police say
Caught on camera: Search underway for porch pirates after multiple thefts in Wilson County
Caught on camera: Search underway for porch pirates after multiple thefts in Wilson County
Wilson County deputies are searching for porch pirates after multiple thefts last week.
Caught on camera: Search underway for porch pirates after multiple thefts in Wilson County