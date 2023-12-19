More than 800 structures affected by tornado in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 800 structures were affected in Davidson County by a tornado that touched down on Dec. 9, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said Monday after the completion of damage assessments.

It was determined that Metro Nashville Davidson County sustained more than $3 million in damages from the EF-2 tornado. Three people were killed and 21 people were injured in the tornado.

Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Metro Codes Department have concluded damage assessments.

The assessment found:

Affected structures were 300 (289 residential, 11 commercial)

Minor damage 387 (363 residential, 24 commercial)

Major damage 125 (111 residential, 18 commercial)

Destroyed 45 (33 residential, 12 commercial).

OEM said 65 commercial properties were affected and 796 residential properties.

FEMA defines the damage assessment levels as:

Affected: a home is considered affected if the damage is mostly cosmetic.

Minor: a home with repairable non-structural damage.

Major: a home with structural or other significant damage that requires extensive repairs.

Destroyed: the home is a total loss.

Agencies continue to collect information about financial losses in addition to the damage to the properties listed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Center is open at Madison Public Library, located at 610 Gallatin Pike S., Madison, to provide crucial assistance to survivors of the storm. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. until further notice.

The Disaster Recovery Center serves as a one-stop shop for survivors seeking assistance. FEMA representatives are on hand to provide guidance and support, ensuring that survivors have access to the resources they need to navigate the recovery process.

Davidson County residents affected by the storms can obtain needed property documents free of charge to file claims for insurance, mortgage, or government disaster assistance.

Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson’s office is available by phone, email, mobile app, and in-office to meet the needs of those who suffered damage.

The Davidson County Register of Deeds office is located inside Bridgestone Arena at 501 Broadway and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is free designated street parking available on Sixth Avenue South near the corner of Sixth and Broadway, which is where the office is located. Tell the front desk you’re going to the Register of Deeds office and you will be buzzed in.

You can also call 615-862-6790 during business hours, email rod.infodesk@nashville.gov, or download the Nashville-Davidson County ROD in the App Store and Google Play.

The Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) remains active. More information can be found online. At the site, people impacted by the storm can request assistance and people wanting to donate/volunteer to help those impacted by the storm can get information on how to help. Survivors can also call 211 for help. Multiple language translations are available online.

The VOAD website includes information on donating to both the United Way and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.