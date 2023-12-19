Man wanted for breaking into home damaged by tornado in Tennessee

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home damaged by the recent tornado.

Police said the man entered the damaged home and stole property.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 615-452-1313.

“Please assist GPD in identifying/locating the pictured suspect. This male entered a home that was damaged by the recent tornado and stole property. If you have any information as to his identity or whereabouts, contact GPD @ 615-452-1313,” Gallatin police said.

