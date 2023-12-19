Man shot, killed in North Nashville

A 34-year-old man was shot in an alley and witnesses say he sought help by knocking on a door in the neighborhood.
A man was shot in an alley in North Nashville and died at the hospital.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville neighborhood became a crime scene early Tuesday morning after a 34-year-old man showed up on someone’s doorstep looking for help.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1808 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Witnesses told police the man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg but managed to knock on the door of a nearby apartment for help.

The victim, identified as Dominique Bonds, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 615-742-7463.

