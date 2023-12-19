Man found with drugs, guns after fiery crash while evading officers in stolen car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after he was found with numerous drugs and guns after wrecking a stolen car while evading officers in Madison on Monday night.

Police said 24-year-old Jakob Austin Etheridge, of Hermitage, was arrested after he fled from a traffic stop and was found with guns and drugs in a stolen Dodge Charger he was driving.

Officers attempted to stop Etheridge after he was spotted driving recklessly in the purple Charger. He led officers on a pursuit at a high rate of speed. A police helicopter was able to follow the Charger into a residential neighborhood near Jonesboro Driver and McCory Creek Road.

That’s where he wrecked and the car caught fire. Police said Etheridge fled on foot and attempted to discard a gun and drugs while he ran.

Officers recovered bags of marijuana, cocaine, oxycodone, suboxone, mushrooms, and unknown prescription pills as well as a Draco pistol and a semi-automatic ghost pistol with no serial number.

After his arrest, Etheridge admitted to police he reached about 170 MPH during the pursuit.

He’s charged with vehicle theft, two counts of evading arrest, three counts of drug possession, two counts of weapon possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, and legend drug possession without a prescription.

He’s being held on a $278,500 bond.

