Juvenile shot in the Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a potentially accidental shooting that left one juvenile injured Monday night in the Nations.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of 40th Avenue North. Officers arrived to find a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing but police said it appears to be an accidental shooting and it’s unclear if anyone else was involved.

The juvenile is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.