Juvenile shot in the Nations

Police say the shooting was likely accidental.
Police are investigating this as a possible accidental shooting.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a potentially accidental shooting that left one juvenile injured Monday night in the Nations.

According to MNPD, the shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. on Monday in the 700 block of 40th Avenue North. Officers arrived to find a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing but police said it appears to be an accidental shooting and it’s unclear if anyone else was involved.

The juvenile is expected to recover.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
The Paulo Nashville factory on Ambrose Avenue caught fire overnight.
Employees escape factory fire in East Nashville
The Paulo Nashville Factory was damaged in a fire overnight and no injuries were reported.
Factory catches fire in East Nashville
Police are investigating this as a possible accidental shooting.
Juvenile shot in the Nations