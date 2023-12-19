‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Cyclist killed in Franklin
Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Goodlettsville PD cruiser
‘No active shooter’ at Rivergate Mall as police clear, secure area
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

Latest News

Law enforcement and crime tape off Werner and Highway 115 in Penrose on Oct. 5, 2023.
Funeral home that improperly housed nearly 200 bodies to be demolished, EPA says
A home in Eagles Glen caught fire on Monday night in Franklin.
Crews battle house fire in Franklin
Starting UT lineman detained after traffic stop, police report says
Charges against starting University of Tennessee lineman dismissed
Officer Sean McElyea
Knox County deputy pleads guilty in DUI crash, no longer with sheriff’s office
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israel delivers deadly airstrikes in south Gaza and raids a hospital in the north