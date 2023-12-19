First Alert Forecast: Warmer days are ahead

Rain expected by the holiday weekend including Christmas Day
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Another hard freeze expected tonight then milder afternoon expected the rest of the week.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

With a clear sky tonight, another freeze is expected with lows falling back into the 20s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be milder with highs in the low to middle 50s. Clouds may thicken at times with at least filtered sunshine in the forecast. The high will be in the mid 50s.

MILD END TO THE WEEK:

Thursday will be another day with a mix of clouds and filtered sunshine. Highs may be a few degrees warmer but still in the 50s. The morning low will be near 30.

Even more cloud cover is expected Friday with temperatures near 60, after a morning low in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will be on the rise the rest of the week.
THIS WEEKEND:

The weekend is milder with rain returning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Most folks will stay dry, isolated showers are possible. The rain chance is about 30%.

More isolated showers are possible on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday will feature highs in the lower 60s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Christmas Day will likely feature scattered light rain showers that will be on and off throughout the day. The high will be near 60.

Have weather pictures or videos?

NEXT WEEK:

Tuesday morning rain is expected with the high near 60.

