First Alert Forecast: Milder days lie ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today’s another cold day with highs in the 40s, but milder air returns by tomorrow

Highs today will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s with sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase by this evening.

Another freeze is expected overnight with lows falling back into the 20s tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will be milder with highs in the low to middle 50s. Clouds may thicken at times with at least filtered sunshine in the forecast.

Thursday will be another day with a mix of clouds and filtered sunshine. Highs may be a few degrees warmer but still in the 50s.

Even more cloud cover is expected Friday with temperatures in the upper 50s. A late day shower is possible. The weekend is milder with rain returning.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Will most folks will stay dry, isolated showers are possible. The rain chance is about 30%.

More isolated showers are possible on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday highs will also feature highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day will likely feature scattered light rain showers that will be on and off throughout the day.

