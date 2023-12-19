First Alert Forecast: Bitter Cold for now, but warmer air not far off

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

After a bitter cold start this morning, expect things to stay rather cold this afternoon with temperatures only in the lower 40s today. Some spots are going to have a tough time even breaking out of the 30s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around and it won’t be quite as windy as what we had yesterday.

Overnight lows are going to drop back into the 20s tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll see a much better rebound in the temperature with highs back in the mid 50s for the day under plenty of sunshine.

A few more clouds will mix in on Thursday with temperatures back in the upper 50s for the day.

Even more clouds return on Friday with temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s.

Saturday is looking mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. I can’t totally rule out an isolated rain shower, but most of us are going to stay dry for the day.

A passing shower can be expected on Sunday, but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Sunday highs will also be in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day is looking wet for now with some scattered light rain showers throughout the day.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

