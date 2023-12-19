FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - FEMA opened a disaster recovery center Monday in Madison.

Sandra Sanders is one of those people that came to the Madison library for the disaster recovery center.

”I spent one night in a hotel because I was without power for three days but thankfully, I had no structural damage,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the entire process took about 30 to 45 minutes.

The first step is to make sure you bring the right documents.

A FEMA spokesperson said be sure to bring your driver’s license or some type of photo ID and bring photos of any damage you may have.

“We want to know your story,” FEMA spokesperson Craig Browning said. “If I’m neighbors with someone that was affected, my situation may be completely different than theirs.”

Residents will speak to a FEMA representative to help with the application process.

After the application is submitted, Browning said you will receive a call from FEMA.

“We will send out an inspector to verify the damages, and that doesn’t mean you can’t start your recovery. Go ahead and start your recovery, just take pictures,” Browning said.

Browning said a decision on your application normally takes 7 to 10 days.

For Sanders, she said even though her situation is minor compared to others, she felt heard thorough a difficult time.

“It was really a joy to talk with them they were very compassionate and very concerned,” Sanders said.

The center is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be open as long as the state feels the center is needed. Browning also said more centers in other locations will open soon.

