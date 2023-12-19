FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Madison

Homeowners are reminded to bring a photo ID and photos of damage to help in the application process.
FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center in Madison.
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - FEMA opened a disaster recovery center Monday in Madison.

Sandra Sanders is one of those people that came to the Madison library for the disaster recovery center.

”I spent one night in a hotel because I was without power for three days but thankfully, I had no structural damage,” Sanders said.

Sanders said the entire process took about 30 to 45 minutes.

The first step is to make sure you bring the right documents.

A FEMA spokesperson said be sure to bring your driver’s license or some type of photo ID and bring photos of any damage you may have.

“We want to know your story,” FEMA spokesperson Craig Browning said. “If I’m neighbors with someone that was affected, my situation may be completely different than theirs.”

Residents will speak to a FEMA representative to help with the application process.

After the application is submitted, Browning said you will receive a call from FEMA.

“We will send out an inspector to verify the damages, and that doesn’t mean you can’t start your recovery. Go ahead and start your recovery, just take pictures,” Browning said.

Browning said a decision on your application normally takes 7 to 10 days.

For Sanders, she said even though her situation is minor compared to others, she felt heard thorough a difficult time.

“It was really a joy to talk with them they were very compassionate and very concerned,” Sanders said.

The center is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

It will be open as long as the state feels the center is needed. Browning also said more centers in other locations will open soon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell says Spanish-speaking volunteers are needed in the Madison,...
Nashville mayor: Tornado recovery could take weeks, ‘maybe months’
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms
Madison family uncertain where they will live after tornado destroys home
Tennessee family uncertain where they will live after home destroyed by tornado

Most Read

TN Lottery Logo
Two Powerball tickets worth $150k sold in Middle TN
A car crashed into a utility pole in South Nashville and caught fire, killing the two...
Two die in fiery car crash in South Nashville
Cyclist killed in Franklin
‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say

Latest News

Robby Barbieiri is paraplegic after a serious car accident in February 2022 injured his spine.
Tennessee gets a ‘D’ for support of disable persons
Lisa Spencer takes a look at this date in weather history - Dec. 18.
This date in weather history - Dec. 18
Anthoney "Jayden" Barksdale was gunned down and killed on Nov. 19. A month later with no...
Mom of Smyrna teen killed one month ago looking for justice
We're learning more about the chaos that unfolded during a Nashville high school basketball...
School evacuates after fight at basketball game