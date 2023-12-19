Father accidentally shoots teen in stomach with stolen gun after drinking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father is facing several charges after accidentally shooting a teenager in the stomach with a stolen gun Monday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said officers responded to an accidental shooting involving a 17-year-old in the 700 block of 40th Avenue in The Nations.

The initial story, according to police, was that the father stood up from the couch and a gun in his pocket went off and grazed the teen across the stomach. The 17-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

Previous Coverage: Juvenile shot in the Nations

The father, 33-year-old Deshawn Cortez Thorpe was arrested after the gun was listed as stolen. He also admitted to officers that he’d been consuming alcohol before the accidental shooting.

Thorpe is charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon while under the influence. He’s being held on an $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.