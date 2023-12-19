Father accidentally shoots teen in stomach with stolen gun after drinking, police say

The 17-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.
A juvenile was shot in the Nations neighborhood on Monday night.
A juvenile was shot in the Nations neighborhood on Monday night.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A father is facing several charges after accidentally shooting a teenager in the stomach with a stolen gun Monday night, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said officers responded to an accidental shooting involving a 17-year-old in the 700 block of 40th Avenue in The Nations.

The initial story, according to police, was that the father stood up from the couch and a gun in his pocket went off and grazed the teen across the stomach. The 17-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.

The father, 33-year-old Deshawn Cortez Thorpe was arrested after the gun was listed as stolen. He also admitted to officers that he’d been consuming alcohol before the accidental shooting.

Thorpe is charged with theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon while under the influence. He’s being held on an $8,000 bond.

