Employees escape factory fire in East Nashville

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and used ventilation in the roof to release the smoke.
The Paulo Nashville Factory was damaged in a fire overnight and no injuries were reported.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a factory fire overnight in East Nashville.

Fire units were called to the Paulo Nashville building on Ambrose Avenue and arrived to find the structure on fire and immediately began evacuating employees. Everyone reportedly escaped without injury.

After the fire was out, firefighters worked to release the heavy smoke from the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

