Employees escape factory fire in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department responded to a factory fire overnight in East Nashville.

Fire units were called to the Paulo Nashville building on Ambrose Avenue and arrived to find the structure on fire and immediately began evacuating employees. Everyone reportedly escaped without injury.

After the fire was out, firefighters worked to release the heavy smoke from the roof of the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

