Crews battle house fire in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Franklin Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home in the Eagles Glen community on Monday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the two-story home on Honeysuckle Circle around 8 p.m. and found the fire burning inside one of the walls. The fire was quickly extinguished before it spread to the rest of the house.

The investigation found the fire likely found its way into the wall from the chimney, and FFD recommended residents have their chimneys regularly inspected for issues.

The FFD said they have equipment that can detect any issues regarding chimneys.

