Clarksville family of 6 displaced after massive house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is displaced after their home went up in flames and smoke Saturday afternoon.

Army veteran Christopher Harpster, his wife, and their four children were home at the time the fire broke out on Parchman Road. Harpster said they just purchased their home this past spring and never imagined losing it in a fire.

Harpster was inside his shed and his family was inside the home when the fire broke out, he’s grateful everyone made it out safely.

“The heat was pretty intense,” said Harpster.

WSMV4 obtained video of the high flames and large plume of smoke shooting from all sides of the home.

“It was definitely no stopping it. I definitely tried to put it out, when it was small I tried to put it out and I realized I couldn’t do anything about it,” said Harpster.

He is glad no one was injured, and this entire ordeal has him reflecting on just how precious life is.

“When it comes down to it, the only thing that matters is that our family got out and everybody’s safe. Everything else can be rebuilt or purchased,” said Harpster.

Two walls are still standing, but everything else is just charred pieces of wood and materials and all of their belongings.

“We had a fire that started in the garage. And we really don’t know what caused it,” said Harpster.

This would have been this family’s first Christmas celebrated in their new home. Harpster says their focus is on celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and not on the material things that can be replaced.

“It’s a good reality check on what matters most. We have a really close church family and a lot of people have come around us,” said Harpster.

In the meantime, Harpster said the family’s immediate needs are being met through their friends and community members who’ve been helpful with clothing, toiletries, and beyond. And even through their loss, they’re thinking of others in the Clarksville area who’ve just gone through a similar tragedy.

“We had a beautiful house. You know we’re well taken care of. I mean there are so many people in town that just lost everything due to tornadoes. So I really don’t want to make more of this about us, because there are so many other people that are hurting right now,” said Harpster.

The Harpsters are planning to rebuild in the future.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.