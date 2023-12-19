Caught on camera: Search underway for porch pirates after multiple thefts in Wilson County

"Your assistance is crucial in bringing these porch pirates to justice."
Wilson County deputies are searching for porch pirates after multiple thefts last week.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wilson County deputies are searching for porch pirates after multiple thefts last week.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working to stop porch piracy and is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in separate thefts.

In the first theft, an Amazon package was stolen on Dec. 12.

“The unidentified perpetrator approached the front door, kicked the package out of view, and then absconded with it in a red pickup truck. The truck is described as a newer model, extended cab Chevrolet with chrome wheels, featuring a prominent black American flag decal with an AR-15 in the center on the back window. The pickup truck is being driven by a female,” WCSO said.

The second theft, a Fed-Ex package was stolen on Dec. 13.

“A small hatchback style green car was observed following the delivery truck, potentially serving as a lookout vehicle. A gray sedan pulled up after the delivery, and the suspect, imitating a food delivery, placed a McDonald’s bag on the porch before taking the Fed-Ex package and escaping in the passenger side of the gray sedan,” WCSO said.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 615-444-1459 extension 254.

“Your assistance is crucial in bringing these porch pirates to justice,” WCSO said.

