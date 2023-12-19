Brawl breaks out after Nashville high school basketball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New details are emerging about the chaos that unfolded during a Nashville high school basketball game Friday at Lead Brick Church Charter School, which prompted several officers to respond after receiving a report of shots being fired.

Metro Nashville police said despite the call, they don’t believe any gunshots were fired. However, they did later determine it was a fight involving multiple teens attending a basketball game between Republic and STEM Prep High Schools.

The alleged altercation unfolded following the game in the parking lot, which led to the school being evacuated.

“We have a different generation. They don’t have no conscious, they don’t think about the consequences, they just act,” a person who lives nearby said.

In a statement to WSMV4, LEAD Public Schools denied having any involvement, despite the fighting occurring on their property, telling us, “This was not a LEAD Public Schools event. There were no LEAD Brick Church staff, students, or families involved in the incident.”

LPS claims that Republic Schools was leasing their facility for the game. When asked how this incident could impact future events, they didn’t answer.

Many of the people involved, reportedly left before officers arrived. At least one of them was seen traveling down Brick Church Road in a black Kia Sedan.

As the search continues, concerns linger following another incident of violence at a school.

“We’re all victims whether we wanna believe it,” the woman said. “ We never know where and when it’s going to happen.”

