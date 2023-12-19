2 Middle Tennesseans won $50K from latest Powerball drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christmas came early for a couple of Middle Tennesseans in the form of some hefty Powerball lottery wins.

The Tennessee Lottery said two players in Pleasant View and Madison won $50,000 each Monday night.

The Pleasant View winner matched four of the five numbers plus the Powerball to win the $50K prize. The ticket was purchased at Circle K on York Road.

Meanwhile, the Madison winner won $50K by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, held after the Powerball drawing. It was purchased at OXXO Market and Deli on East Old Hickory Blvd.

“For an extra $1 per play, Double Play gives players a chance to win additional cash prizes up to $10 million with their Powerball numbers. Players play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and the separate Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on are eligible to win prizes in both drawings,” the Tennessee Lottery said.

