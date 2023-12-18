Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With Christmas approaching quickly, here’s a reminder of snow chances on Christmas in Tennessee.

Snow in Nashville is not a common occurrence as it is, but it’s even less likely on Christmas day.

The chance of measurable snow (0.1″ or more) in Nashville, on any given year, is less than 10%.

Some areas across the Mid State still had a trace of snow on the ground for Christmas Day of 2022 as a result of the snow that fell on Dec. 22 and 23. Temperatures well below freezing kept some of that snow around for days.

Another memorable Christmas snowfall in Nashville was back in 2010 — 0.8″ of snow fell on Christmas Eve that year with an additional 1.1″ that fell on Christmas Day.

The record for Christmas Day snowfall is 2.4″ set back in 1969.

A white Christmas, as defined by the National Weather Service, is when 1″ or more of snow is on the ground on Christmas morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.