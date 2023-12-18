Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?

Interstate 24 is the “most attractive potential candidate” for a choice lane, officials said Monday.
Nashville traffic
Nashville traffic(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Monday locations for proposed choice lanes designed to alleviate traffic congestion in Tennessee.

Choice lanes, or toll lanes, essentially allow drivers to pay to avoid traffic. The driver pays a fee to drive in the lane, typically on the outside lane of traffic, to quickly get past traffic jams. Choice lane locations proposed in Middle Tennessee include Interstate 24 from Downtown Nashville to Murfreesboro and I-65 from Downtown Nashville to Spring Hill. I-24, considered the “most attractive potential candidate” for a choice lane as of Monday, would be widened to fit a choice lane, according to TDOT officials.

Other choice lanes are proposed near Knoxville in the Interstate 40 and Interstate 75 corridor and I-24 in Chattanooga. Officials said no interstates near Memphis met the criteria for choice lanes.

While being designed to alleviate traffic, choice lanes will also be a revenue generator for the state, officials emphasized Monday, noting the price to drive on the toll lane can’t be so high that it turns off drivers from using it.

TDOT officials said the goal is to keep the proposed choice lane projects cost-efficient, so taxpayers get the most “bang for their buck.” Most choice lanes are private-public partnerships, so not all revenue will go to the state.

Lawmakers and TDOT have the final say on whether the choice lanes get approved. It will be a years-long process.

TDOT says that choice lanes have decreased congestion in Texas by 60% to 70%.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

