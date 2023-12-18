What exactly is wind chill?

The wind chill temperature is often colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill is a function of wind speed and air temperature.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You’ve likely heard of wind chill, but what exactly is it?

According to the NWS, “Wind chill is the temperature it feels like outside and is based off the rate of heat loss from exposed skin caused by the effects of wind and cold.”

Our bodies lose heat through convection, so without wind, a layer of heat stays around the immediate area of our body helping us stay warm.

In the presence of wind, that layer of warmth around us is broken up. Essentially, the heat is blown away from your body by the wind. This speeds up heat loss making it feel cooler.

Wind chill is a function of wind speed and air temperature.(wsmv)

The chart above shows the relationship between wind speed and temperature that is used to find the wind chill. Wind chill becomes a factor at temperatures of 50° or colder and winds of at least 3 MPH.

Being exposed to dangerous wind chills, for a certain amount of time, can cause hypothermia. Wind chill advisories or warnings may be issued for extreme cold conditions as life may be threatened.

Your best defense against dangerous wind chills are:

  • Limiting your time outdoors
  • Dressing in multiple layers and covering any exposed skin
  • Keeping your thermostat at an appropriate temperature based on the outside temperature

If you suspect that you or someone else has hypothermia, medical attention should be sought immediately.

