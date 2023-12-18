Water main break shuts down traffic on Nolensville Pike

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the area.
A water main break on Nolensville Pike.
A water main break on Nolensville Pike.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A water main break between South Nashville and Nolensville has shut down traffic on a major corridor.

North and southbound traffic on Nolensville Pike has been shut down due to the water main break. Crews are assessing the issue and TDOT will provide detours for about two hours.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

