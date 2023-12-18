WATCH: Murfreesboro first responders honor fallen La Vergne police officer

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro first responders honored a fallen officer on Monday morning as he was escorted to his funeral.

La Vergne officer Brandon Joyner died in a single-vehicle crash last week. He was a six-year veteran of LPD.

“It is with great sadness that the La Vergne Police Department confirms that Officer Brandon Joyner has passed away in a single-vehicle crash in Smyrna,” La Vergne police said on Facebook. “We are asking for prayers for the family of Officer Joyner as well as our police department and city as we begin to mourn.”

Police, firefighters, EMS personnel and deputies in Murfreesboro/Rutherford County saluted as the processional passed them on I-24.

“MPD officers stood in salute with @BoroFireRescue, @RutherfordEms and @RCTNSheriff as @LaVergneTNPD Officer Brandon Joyner was escorted to his visitation and funeral. MFRD Ladder 11 crew hoisted a large flag above the Medical Center overpass on I-24 as the processional passed,” Murfreesboro police said.

