Police seek info in Nashville cab driver’s decades-old murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are seeking information in a nearly 50-year-old murder of a Nashville cab driver.

May Lindsey’s body was found 47 years ago, lying in the street by her Checker Cab at the intersection of 22nd Avenue North and Herman Street in North Nashville.

Police said she was last seen at what was formerly the Bell Hotel picking up a man who had been drinking in the Canary Bar for several hours. The man remains a person of interest in the case.

He was described as:

5′4″ tall

Slim build

Short Hair

Thin mustache

Wearing a long black coat and brown pants

“If you have any information on the murder of Mary Lindsey, contact the Cold Case Unit at (615) 862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000,” MNPD said.

