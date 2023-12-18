Police looking for man who robbed East Nashville bar at gunpoint

The man allegedly tied the employee of the bar up to a chair with an extension cord.
Police are looking for a man who robbed an East Nashville bar at gunpoint on Sunday morning.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are trying to identify a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an arcade bar, called Up-Down, on Sunday morning.

Police said the man allegedly held an employee and tied him up at 927 Woodland Street. According to police, the man approached the employee as he took out the trash at 6 a.m. and asked him for money.

The man then pulled out a gun and demanded the employee take him to the business safe where he stole the cash inside, police said.

The robber then tied the employee to the chair with an extension cord and taped his hands to the armrests, according to police. The man also allegedly cut several wires from the video surveillance system before throwing it to the ground and running away.

The employee was able to free himself and call for help.

Police said the robber was a 25 to 35-year-old man wearing all black, except a red brim on his hat and neck gaiter.

The employee told police he spoke with a New York and or New Jersey accent.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

