Nashville ranked among top U.S. cities for digital inclusion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville and Davidson County were named a 2023 Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance.

This recognition comes from Metro Nashville’s ongoing efforts to close the digital divide, NDIA said.

“There are two levels of achievement: The Digital Inclusion Trailblazer level recognizes excellent digital inclusion work. The top level of achievement, Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer, recognizes communities that are leading the way in digital inclusion innovation and have deeply integrated digital inclusion throughout their government. In the first year of being recognized, Metro Nashville and Davidson County has been named a Visionary Digital Inclusion Trailblazer in recognition of excellence in the areas of strategy, policy, community engagement, and programming,” NDIA said.

In 2023, Metro Nashville was one of 22 cities awarded in the top category.

Metro has achieved Visionary Trailblazer status by prioritizing digital inclusion for residents through, according to NDIA:

Publishing Metro Nashville and Davidson County’s first 3-year digital inclusion strategic roadmap

Securing three grants to support digital inclusion work

Providing direct support with the new hubNashville 311 affordable internet request option

Conducting the county’s first digital inclusion asset inventory to help identify existing resources across Davidson County

Developing an interactive map to help residents easily find digital inclusion services like technical support and training

“In our ever-evolving digital landscape, access to technology is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. Our award-winning digital inclusion program stands as a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide in Nashville. This recognition is a validation of the hard work shared by our dedicated Metro team and the community, and it reinforces the importance of ensuring that every resident has the opportunity to thrive in our digitally connected world,” Metro Chief Information Officer Keith Durbin said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.