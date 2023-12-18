‘Nashville puts on the best party’: What to know for the Music City’s NYE Big Bash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Organizers for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Nashville say the event will put the music in the Music City.

The Music Note for Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park underwent final assembly on Monday ahead of the Dec. 31 celebration and drop. The note is 16 feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds.

“Where else can you see a red music note drop?” said Deana Ivey, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. But Ivey noted the music lineup is the major draw for more than 200,000 expected to attend the festival-style New Year’s Eve event.

Country music stars Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, celebrating its 50th anniversary, will headline the event. A 50-minute tribute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary will kick off the bash.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell will also get to show off his DJ skills during a set starting at about 6 p.m.

Doors open for the event starting at 4:30 p.m. Ivey said it’s important to get there early if you’d like to find a parking spot. Rideshare is likely the best, smoothest option to get to the event, she said.

“This event is like a festival and being by Centennial Park, it really works out. We have food trucks in one parking lot. We have warming tents in another … it’s just going to be a great evening. It’s fun. Hopefully the weather will hold out and it will be just a great night to celebrate the new year,” Ivey said. “Nashville puts on the best party.”

