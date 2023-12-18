Man arrested after allegedly beating children, father in drunken rage

The arrest affidavit said the man also assaulted four officers while being taken into custody.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing nearly a dozen charges after he allegedly attacked his children and father at his home early Sunday morning before assaulting several officers and an inmate during his arrest.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a home early Sunday morning and found 46-year-old Joseph Brintle Jr. standing over his elderly father in a fighting position.

Brintle’s son and daughter told officers he came home drunk and told them to call their mother. When they refused, he went into a rage, striking his son on the head and began choking him, police said. He escaped and hid in the closet, the affidavit states.

The children said their dad then began beating his elderly father, their grandfather, according to the affidavit. The son left his hiding spot in the closet to help and cut his feet on broken glass on the floor. The glass was from a shattered window that Brintle punched out earlier.

During his tirade, Brintle also went after his daughter, who was trying to hide from him. He reportedly threw her down on the bed and began choking her. She was able to hit him and run to the bathroom where she hid in the shower.

Officers attempted to interview the grandfather, but he was unable to recall any of it due to “memory issues from an old injury.”

During his arrest, the affidavit states Brintle repeatedly threatened to kill the officers. He allegedly asked for their information so he could target them and their families. Brintle also intentionally urinated on himself and the floor of the holding cell.

While in the holding cell, officers said he began kicking another inmate in the cell and had to be restrained.

Brintle was booked early Sunday morning and charged with four counts of assaulting an officer, two counts of aggravated assault, along with elderly and child abuse. He remains in custody on a $75,500 bond.

