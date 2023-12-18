At least one dead in fatal Maury County motorcycle wreck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead after a fatal motorcycle accident in Maury County.

Friday around 4 p.m. the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) responded to a fatal motorcycle wreck in the 700 block of Mooresville Pike.

MCFD said the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

