Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Paritz,” police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police have released the identity of the bicyclist hit and killed on Saturday morning by an impaired driver.

Police say 54-year-old Matthew Paritz, of Franklin, was hit and killed while riding at the intersection of Liberty Pike and Mack Hatcher Parkway.

Previous Coverage:
‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say

The driver, 23-year-old Hidalgo Orozco Denilson, of Washington, remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police. He’s being charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.

