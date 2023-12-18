Franklin man identified as bicyclist hit, killed by impaired driver
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin police have released the identity of the bicyclist hit and killed on Saturday morning by an impaired driver.
Police say 54-year-old Matthew Paritz, of Franklin, was hit and killed while riding at the intersection of Liberty Pike and Mack Hatcher Parkway.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Paritz,” police said.
The driver, 23-year-old Hidalgo Orozco Denilson, of Washington, remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police. He’s being charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.
