First Alert Forecast: A very cold and windy day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wind chills will make today’s temperatures feel much colder than they actually are. We could even see some snow flurries in the Plateau.

Grab a warm coat before you leave the house today! Temperatures will be in the 40s for most but a strong northerly wind today will create wind chills-- or “feels like” temperatures-- in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts could kick up to 30 MPH this afternoon, so make sure to secure any outdoor Christmas decorations, especially if it’s inflatable. It will remain very cold all day and later tonight, temperatures will dip into the 30s after sunset.

Wind gusts will ramp up to around 30 MPH in many spots. (WSMV)

By now, you may have heard some talk about snow in the forecast. Don’t get too excited... it’s only for a few areas in the Cumberland Plateau-- far east of Nashville. Even then, the snow chance is pretty slim. Those areas will likely see a good amount of snow flurries, but I don’t expect much accumulation. Maybe just a dusting in the higher elevated areas.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Tuesday will start off below freezing with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. It will be another all around very cold day, but not as windy. Expect bright sunshine with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Temperatures fall to the 20s again overnight into Wednesday morning.

After a very cold few days, temperature will become milder as the week goes on. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Highs will return back to the upper 50s and low 60s for the end of the week into the weekend. Ironically, Christmas weekend will feature the warmest temperatures of the week in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.