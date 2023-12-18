First Alert Forecast: Very cold start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A hard freeze is expected tonight & tomorrow night with lows in the teens and low 20s.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

A few snow flurries are expected over south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau. Any flakes that fall will just blow around and not accumulate.

Winds diminish tonight.

A hard freeze will occur overnight. Early Tuesday, temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunshine is on the way for Tuesday afternoon with much less wind than today but still very cold, high in the low 40s.

A hard freeze can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday morning. (wsmv)

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Wednesday will begin frigid. However, temperatures will recover into the 50s during the afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Thursday will be seasonable under a partly cloudy sky, high in the upper 50s.

Friday looks similar, with a little more cloud cover likely, high near 60.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend looks mostly cloudy and mild with just the slightest chance for a passing shower or two. The highs will be near 60 and lows in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

No white Christmas, instead widespread rain showers will move in. It’ll still be mild though with lows in upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

