First Alert Forecast: Cold start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hard freezes are likely tonight & tomorrow night with lows in the teens and low 20s.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Breezy and cold weather is likely this afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 40s. The wind chill will remain in the 30s.

A few snow flurries are expected over south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau. Any that fall will just blow around and not accumulate.

A hard freeze will occur overnight. Early Tuesday, temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s.

Sunshine is on the way for Tuesday afternoon with much less wind than today.

It'll remain very cold on Tuesday, but with less wind. (WSMV)

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Wednesday will begin frigid. However, temperatures will recover into the 50s during the afternoon.

Thursday will be seasonable under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday looks similar, with a little more cloud cover likely.

THIS WEEKEND THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY:

This weekend looks mostly cloudy and mild with just the slightest chance for a passing shower or two.

Then, Christmas Day, more widespread rain showers will move in. It’ll still be mild though with lows in upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

