FEMA opening disaster relief center in Madison after deadly tornadoes

Residents affected by the tornadoes are urged to visit the center.
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.
Pile of rubble left by a tornado in Madison, TN.(Nashville EOC)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open a disaster recovery center to help survivors of the deadly tornadoes that hit Dec. 9.

The center will be located at the Madison Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike South, in Madison. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a media release, the center will offer a wide range of support services and aims to assist with disaster-related needs, including housing, insurance, and financial assistance.

Residents affected by the tornadoes are urged to visit the center. Individuals are advised to bring any relevant documentation, such as identification, proof of residency, and insurance information, to speed up the process.

FEMA urges all survivors to register for assistance as soon as possible. Registration can be completed online or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TN Lottery Logo
Two Powerball tickets worth $150k sold in Middle TN
Cyclist killed in Franklin
‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver
A car crashed into a utility pole in South Nashville and caught fire, killing the two...
Two die in fiery car crash in South Nashville
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say

Latest News

Nashville traffic
Where are choice lanes proposed in Tennessee?
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Man arrested after allegedly beating children, father in drunken rage
A man robbed the Up-Down Bar in East Nashville at gunpoint on Sunday morning.
Police looking for man who robbed East Nashville bar at gunpoint
Police said the suspect held an employee at gunpoint and tied him up.
Up-Down Bar robbed at gunpoint