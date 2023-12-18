FEMA opening disaster relief center in Madison after deadly tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will open a disaster recovery center to help survivors of the deadly tornadoes that hit Dec. 9.

The center will be located at the Madison Public Library, 610 Gallatin Pike South, in Madison. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to a media release, the center will offer a wide range of support services and aims to assist with disaster-related needs, including housing, insurance, and financial assistance.

Residents affected by the tornadoes are urged to visit the center. Individuals are advised to bring any relevant documentation, such as identification, proof of residency, and insurance information, to speed up the process.

FEMA urges all survivors to register for assistance as soon as possible. Registration can be completed online or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

