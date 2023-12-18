Drugs, guns found in car after man parks illegally in residents-only garage

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after officers found drugs and guns in his BMW after he parked illegally in a residents-only parking garage on Friday.

Metro Nashville police bike officers arrested 24-year-old Christoper Jones, of Antioch, after he was found parked in a residents-only garage. Management informed police he couldn’t park in the space and as they approached, there was a strong odor of marijuana.

Police said after searching the BMW, officers found three loaded guns, and multiple types of narcotics, including marijuana, mushrooms and 60 oxycodone pills. The pills are being tested at the MNPD crime lab for fentanyl.

Jones is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior domestic violence conviction. He’s facing three counts of felony weapon possession, three counts of weapon possession with a DV conviction, and three counts of drug possession.

He is free on a $22,000 bond.

