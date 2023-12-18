Community Resource Center of Nashville has ‘urgent need’ for baby formula, food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Resource Center (CRC) has an urgent need for baby formula and baby food, according to Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Those who can donate can drop off the food and formula Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CRC at 218 Omohundro Place.

People can also donate funds at www.crcmidtn.org/disaster-relief or by Venmo @crcnashville.

From @CRCNashville 🍼 Baby formula & baby food are greatly needed. The sooner, the better! 🙏 We are closed on Sunday but back in action on Monday morning!



We are requesting these donations be dropped off at the CRC warehouse! We are accepting donations Mon-Thurs from 9 to 4. pic.twitter.com/S9y2Z0AeED — Nashville VOAD (@NashvilleVOAD) December 17, 2023

