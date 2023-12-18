Community Resource Center of Nashville has ‘urgent need’ for baby formula, food
People can drop off food and formula at the CRC or donate money online.
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Resource Center (CRC) has an urgent need for baby formula and baby food, according to Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
Those who can donate can drop off the food and formula Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CRC at 218 Omohundro Place.
People can also donate funds at www.crcmidtn.org/disaster-relief or by Venmo @crcnashville.
