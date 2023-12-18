Community Resource Center of Nashville has ‘urgent need’ for baby formula, food

People can drop off food and formula at the CRC or donate money online.
Community Resource Center of Nashville has ‘urgent need’ for baby formula, food
Community Resource Center of Nashville has ‘urgent need’ for baby formula, food(CRC Nashville)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Community Resource Center (CRC) has an urgent need for baby formula and baby food, according to Nashville Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

Those who can donate can drop off the food and formula Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CRC at 218 Omohundro Place.

People can also donate funds at www.crcmidtn.org/disaster-relief or by Venmo @crcnashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bicyclists were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Franklin on Saturday.
Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say
Kirsty Dickerson is facing charges for allegedly stealing from homes she was hired to clean.
Local cleaning person accused of theft
TN Lottery Logo
Two Powerball tickets worth $150k sold in Middle TN
Cyclist killed in Franklin
‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

Two people were killed in a fiery wreck after they crashed into a pole.
Two killed in fiery crash into power pole
Police are looking for a man who robbed an East Nashville bar at gunpoint on Sunday morning.
Armed robbery at East Nashville bar
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a solidarity rally Monday night at the Jewish...
Nashville Jewish organization reports email threat
Dryden Quigley reports after threats were made to local synagogues.
Threats made to local synagogues
Detectives Working To Identify Armed Robber From East Nashville Bar
Police looking for man who robbed East Nashville bar at gunpoint