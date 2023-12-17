Two Powerball tickets worth $150k sold in Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennesseans are getting a nice influx of cash this holiday season after purchasing winning lottery tickets in Carthage, Hermitage, and Collierville.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, two winning Powerball tickets worth $150,000 each were sold in Middle Tennessee and one Lotto America ticket in the Memphis area.

The Powerball tickets each matched four numbers and the Powerball on Saturday to win the base prize of $50,000. Both tickets were upgraded for an extra dollar to Power Play tickets, so the prize was triple with the multiplier being three.

The tickets were sold at a Murphy USA on Myer Street in Carthage, TN, and at a Publix on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage, TN.

A third winning ticket was sold at a Kroger in Collierville, TN. The Lotto America ticket matched five numbers to win the base prize of $20,000, which was doubled after the multiplier drawn was two.

