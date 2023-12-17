Two hurt, including firefighter, in Maury County structure fire

It took crews four hours to knock down the fire.
Ragsdale Road Fire
Ragsdale Road Fire(Maury County Fire Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday night, the Maury County Fire Department (MCFD) responded to a structure fire on Ragsdale Road in the Santa Fe community.

The fire injured two people, including a firefighter

When crews arrived, they said 80% of the home was on fire, along with the surrounding trees and outhouse.

Crews battled the fire for four hours. About half an acre of woods burned, according to the MCFD.

The two people hurt were treated on the scene.

