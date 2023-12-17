Two die in fiery car crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning in South Nashville.

According to MNPD, a Nissan Sentra with two people inside was speeding on Nolensville Pie when it crossed through the intersection at Polk Avenue and lost control. The car struck a utility pole, overturned, and caught fire.

Both occupants died in the crash, MNPD said.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be determined, but police believe them to be two men from Cookeville, based on the car’s registration.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.