Storm shelters closing, moving after Midstate tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Red Cross shelter in Madison will be closing and the shelter in Clarksville will be moving on Monday.

According to the Red Cross, the American Red Cross-managed shelter at Madison Community Center will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The shelter in Clarksville at Northeast High School will move at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, to Park Lane Church of the Nazarene at 225 Cunningham Lane.

The Red Cross said both shelters will be open until Monday and will be available a final night for people and families who need help on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management and government officials in the impacted areas from the Dec. 9 tornadoes,” a release said.

People going to a Red Cross shelter should bring the following:

Prescription and emergency medications

Foods that meet special dietary needs

Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Chargers for any electronic device

