Storm shelters closing, moving after Midstate tornadoes

The shelters will be open for the last night on Sunday, Dec. 17.
Samuel Hullar usa una motosierra para quitar árboles caídos a lo largo de Nesbitt Lane debido...
Samuel Hullar usa una motosierra para quitar árboles caídos a lo largo de Nesbitt Lane debido a tormentas y tornados, el 10 de diciembre de 2023, en Nashville, Tennessee. (Foto AP/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Red Cross shelter in Madison will be closing and the shelter in Clarksville will be moving on Monday.

According to the Red Cross, the American Red Cross-managed shelter at Madison Community Center will close at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.

The shelter in Clarksville at Northeast High School will move at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, to Park Lane Church of the Nazarene at 225 Cunningham Lane.

The Red Cross said both shelters will be open until Monday and will be available a final night for people and families who need help on Sunday, Dec. 17.

“The Red Cross is working closely with emergency management and government officials in the impacted areas from the Dec. 9 tornadoes,” a release said.

People going to a Red Cross shelter should bring the following:

  • Prescription and emergency medications
  • Foods that meet special dietary needs
  • Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  • Chargers for any electronic device

For more information about shelters, click here.

