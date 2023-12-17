‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two bicyclists were riding at the intersection of Liberty Pike and Mack Hatcher Parkway on Saturday morning when one was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

The driver, 23-year-old Hidalgo Orozco Denilson, of Washington, remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police. He’s being charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.

Moab bicycle shop is just down the road from the deadly crash. As a long-time cyclist, the owner says the roads can be dangerous.

“We see close calls, both from drivers not paying attention necessarily - cell phones, radio knobs, eating, things like that. And then the more populated the area has gotten, we’ve seen frustrated drivers purposely give us close calls,” Moab Owner Mark Dement said.

There are some steps you can take to stay safe like having a flashing light or radar sensor.

“We have taillights for the bicycle that will give us an on-screen with our bike computer and tell us how many cars are coming and how close they are to us,” Dement said.

But ultimately it doesn’t matter how safe the cyclists are if drivers don’t follow the law.

“We’re defenseless, we’re going with the flow of traffic. That’s what our rule is. Most accidents happen coming from behind us typically,” Dement said.

Hearing about the death of another cyclist is hard for what he says is a tight-knit biking community.

“Complete sadness. I mean, I just, I couldn’t imagine - especially at this time of the year, with the holidays and everything. It’s just no words,” Dement said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

