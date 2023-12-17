‘No words’ Cyclist hit and killed by impaired driver

Out of state driver being charged with DUI and vehicular homicide
Dryden Quigley reports after a driver was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide after crashing into a bicyclist.
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two bicyclists were riding at the intersection of Liberty Pike and Mack Hatcher Parkway on Saturday morning when one was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Driver charged with DUI, homicide after crashing into bicyclist, police say

The driver, 23-year-old Hidalgo Orozco Denilson, of Washington, remained at the scene and was taken into custody by police. He’s being charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide. He’s being held on a $400,000 bond.

Moab bicycle shop is just down the road from the deadly crash. As a long-time cyclist, the owner says the roads can be dangerous.

“We see close calls, both from drivers not paying attention necessarily - cell phones, radio knobs, eating, things like that. And then the more populated the area has gotten, we’ve seen frustrated drivers purposely give us close calls,” Moab Owner Mark Dement said.

There are some steps you can take to stay safe like having a flashing light or radar sensor.

“We have taillights for the bicycle that will give us an on-screen with our bike computer and tell us how many cars are coming and how close they are to us,” Dement said.

But ultimately it doesn’t matter how safe the cyclists are if drivers don’t follow the law.

“We’re defenseless, we’re going with the flow of traffic. That’s what our rule is. Most accidents happen coming from behind us typically,” Dement said.

Hearing about the death of another cyclist is hard for what he says is a tight-knit biking community.

“Complete sadness. I mean, I just, I couldn’t imagine - especially at this time of the year, with the holidays and everything. It’s just no words,” Dement said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

