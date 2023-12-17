Nashville Jewish organization reports email threat

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville reported receiving the electronic threat Sunday morning.
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a solidarity rally Monday night at the Jewish...
Hundreds of people are expected to attend a solidarity rally Monday night at the Jewish Community Center.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville announced they, and other Jewish organizations, received an email threat on Sunday morning.

The nonprofit organization said they immediately reported the threat to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The organization said it is working with MNPD and the Secure Community Network, and established contact with other local and statewide Jewish leadership to coordinate a response.

You can read the Jewish Federation’s full statement here.

MNPD said they were notified by the Congregation Micah in Brentwood of the threat and officers were dispatched to investigate. No services were being held at the synagogue at the time and the building was cleared.

Israel has been embroiled with Palestinian militants since October 7 when multiple Islamic military groups launched a coordinated attack on Gaza, killing hundreds and taking more than 130 hostages.

There has been an increase in anti-semitic rhetoric since the conflict.

