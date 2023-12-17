First Alert Forecast: Very cold start to the week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prepare for much colder weather on Monday with a strong, gusty northwest wind.

TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY:

Chilly weather will build in overnight. Temperatures will tumble back into the 30s under a variably cloudy sky.

A strong northwest wind will develop early on Monday, after a reinforcing cold front moves through. The wind will gust into the 30s at times. Temperatures will struggle to climb much at all. Nashville’s high will be 45°, to be set at midday. The wind will make it feel like the 30s though all day long.

Much colder air will take over on Monday. (WSMV)

A few snow flurries and snow showers will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau, especially Monday afternoon. Any snow that falls should just blow around and melt. A very fine dusting can’t be ruled out on the highest elevations of the Upper Cumberland Plateau by nightfall. However, if that happens, it’ll just be on elevated surfaces like cars parked outdoors. Most areas will see little to now snow, however.

Tuesday morning will bring a hard freeze. We’ll have lows in the teens and low 20s.

Tuesday afternoon looks very chilly, but sunny with less wind.

Another hard freeze is expected for Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Early Wednesday will begin with lows in the teens and low 20s again. The afternoon will be sunny and milder, in the 50s.

A few clouds are likely on Thursday with even milder afternoon temperatures.

The increasing cloudiness trend will continue into Friday.

SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY:

Saturday through Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and relatively mild for late December.

A few showers will be possible at anytime. The highest rain chance will happen on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Still though, we just expect periodic showers then.

A few light showers are also expected as we kick off the weekend, on Saturday.

