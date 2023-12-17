First Alert Forecast: Colder air moves in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a mild last few days, temperatures will drop heading into the new week.

Rain showers from overnight will exit the MidState out of the Plateau by late morning. We will be left behind with a mostly cloudy sky and more seasonable temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Lows fall to the 30s overnight.

Monday’s forecast will be interesting. The two major topics of the weather will be wind and snow. A reinforcing low will bring in a very cold air mass on Monday, which will drop our temperatures to the 40s. As if that’s not cold enough, we will see winds pick up to speeds we haven’t seen in quite a while. Sustained winds will be around 15-20 MPH across the MidState, but some gusts could be over 30 MPH.

The wind will make it feel even colder-- with “feels like” temperatures in the 30s. It will be particularly cold in the Cumberland Plateau along with the chance of some moisture. That means we could see some snow flurries, maybe even a few light snow showers, in the higher elevated areas. I wouldn’t expect much-- maybe just a dusting of accumulation.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Wind gusts could get over 30 MPG in many spots. (WSMV)

Tuesday morning will start extremely cold. Morning lows will be in the teens and 20s. It will be another cold afternoon, but not as windy, with highs in the low 40s.

Temperatures will level back to normal in the low 50s by Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky.

It will become mild again by the end of the week into next weekend. We expect high temperatures to hover around 60º with a lot of cloud cover. Lows will range in the 30s and 40s.

Our next chance of rain comes on Saturday evening. Right now, there is a 40% chance of scattered showers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.